Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 930 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,059,000. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

