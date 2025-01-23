Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,011 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 996,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 509.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 952,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 796,523 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 2.0 %

POCT stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

