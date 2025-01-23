Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6,433.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,030 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $537,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.