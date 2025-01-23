Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.