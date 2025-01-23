Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,508 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 198.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

