Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 308 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

