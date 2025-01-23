Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 322 Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

