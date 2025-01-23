Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,355 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,268,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth $8,209,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

FFLC stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

