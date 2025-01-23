Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Okta by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 105.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -253.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $199,556.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,937.50. The trade was a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,949 shares of company stock worth $30,201,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

