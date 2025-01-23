Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 179,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,487 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

