Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth $245,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

