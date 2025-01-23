Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,823.6% during the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 2.4 %

BATS FMAY opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $626.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.