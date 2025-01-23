Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,832.22. This represents a 75.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total value of $2,020,301.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $442.60 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $396.07 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

