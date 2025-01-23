Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $239.13 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $169.57 and a 1-year high of $270.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $2,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,530,756.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $2,194,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,691,485.60. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,490. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.