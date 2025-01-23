Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $110.93 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.