Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $526,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $510.64 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.26. The stock has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.54.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

