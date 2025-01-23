Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 375.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

