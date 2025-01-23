Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in BancFirst by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,833,604. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,500. This represents a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $132.29.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

