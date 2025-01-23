Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

