Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

