Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

