Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $79.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

