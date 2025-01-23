Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 214.5% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1522 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

