Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $493,000 in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 274,529 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 363.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $679.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

