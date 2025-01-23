Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $510,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 226,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 908,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,738,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

