Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $511,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 47.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,053,000 after buying an additional 200,364 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,262,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $18,868,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $17,337,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $207.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day moving average of $159.44. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.82%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

