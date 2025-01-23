Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $598,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 7,800.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,140.56.

GWW stock opened at $1,122.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,127.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,055.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $866.03 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 51.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.23%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 704 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,105.59, for a total value of $778,335.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,055.31. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.03, for a total transaction of $150,753.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,070.25. The trade was a 15.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,406 shares of company stock worth $11,634,643. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

