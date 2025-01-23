Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $615,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

IJJ stock opened at $129.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.67 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

