Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 226 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $111.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.89 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

