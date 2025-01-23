Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,261 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 158.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

