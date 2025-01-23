Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Shares of WBA opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

