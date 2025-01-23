Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MetLife by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 69,553 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4,706.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

