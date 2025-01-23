Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 441,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $219.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $220.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

