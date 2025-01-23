Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 113 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $418.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.00.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

