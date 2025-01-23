Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,931 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 866.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 133,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $2,551,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

ILCB opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.