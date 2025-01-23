Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $114.03 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

