Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 45 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.68.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

NSC stock opened at $251.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.