Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,035 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FFEB opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $891.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

