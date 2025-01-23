Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 88 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

ELV opened at $390.21 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.73 and its 200 day moving average is $464.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.87.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

