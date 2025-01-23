Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corpay by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,215,000 after buying an additional 78,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corpay by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,061,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corpay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corpay by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,779,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $373.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.15. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $385.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.05. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Corpay from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.43.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

