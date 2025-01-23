Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 107,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.26.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $100.29 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

