Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

FLDR opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

