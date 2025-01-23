Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 71.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

