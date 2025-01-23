Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQDH stock opened at $93.46 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.46 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.