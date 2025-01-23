Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $30.66

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

