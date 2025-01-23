Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NLY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

