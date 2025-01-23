Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $202.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

