Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,529,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 30.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $2,646,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,802,571.96. This trade represents a 6.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 18,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $3,210,874.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,650,754.30. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,167 shares of company stock worth $99,996,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $193.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.28. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $116.86 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

