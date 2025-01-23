Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 122 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

