Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 225 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.50 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $90,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,014 shares in the company, valued at $23,888,697.48. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,382 shares of company stock valued at $150,441,919 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

